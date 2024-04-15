Private Client Services LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for 1.0% of Private Client Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 1.2 %

KJUL stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $27.15. 3,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

