Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,436 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DIS traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.32. 4,578,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,235,178. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.68. The company has a market capitalization of $207.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.