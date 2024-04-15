Keel Point LLC Buys 1,827 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the third quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 14,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the third quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 9,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.81. 1,462,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,044. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.90. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $259.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $176.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Raymond James lifted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.43.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

