Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 998,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,470 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 3.4% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $49,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,262 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 46,525 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,995,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,406,229. The company has a market cap of $203.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.79.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

