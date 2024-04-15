Bison Wealth LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE WFC traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $57.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,048,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,433,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average is $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $203.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.