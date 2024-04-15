Short Interest in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Declines By 23.2%

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 729,700 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 949,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

PriceSmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.71. The stock had a trading volume of 152,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,947. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.59 and a 200-day moving average of $75.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.92. PriceSmart has a 12-month low of $61.82 and a 12-month high of $86.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PriceSmart will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,533,000 after acquiring an additional 141,920 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 25,831 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 342.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 45,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 116,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 14,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

See Also

