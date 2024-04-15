UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Down 2.8%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.07 and last traded at $20.12. Approximately 3,313,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 8,982,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on PATH. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.58 and a beta of 0.96.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,360. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

