Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Quantum-Si Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:QSIAW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.24. 17,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,893. Quantum-Si has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

