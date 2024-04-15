Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Up 3.6%

Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.91 and last traded at $17.88. 66,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 210,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDUS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Radius Recycling from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Radius Recycling Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.05. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $621.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Recycling Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.89%.

Institutional Trading of Radius Recycling

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Radius Recycling by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Radius Recycling by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Radius Recycling by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radius Recycling by 95.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radius Recycling Company Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

