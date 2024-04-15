iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,813,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 4,706,886 shares.The stock last traded at $30.83 and had previously closed at $31.25.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1561 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
