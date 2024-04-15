iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,813,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 4,706,886 shares.The stock last traded at $30.83 and had previously closed at $31.25.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1561 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,108.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,541,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473,686 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,607,000 after acquiring an additional 269,954 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,029,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,112,000 after acquiring an additional 81,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,733,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,258,000 after acquiring an additional 513,167 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,501,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,846,000 after acquiring an additional 143,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

