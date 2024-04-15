Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.24. 303,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,280,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.23.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $477.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.40 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 6.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,728,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,575,000 after acquiring an additional 53,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,692,000 after acquiring an additional 80,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,147,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1,305.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,536 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

