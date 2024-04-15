FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 111,870 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 59,353 shares.The stock last traded at $75.26 and had previously closed at $75.26.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.14.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3381 dividend. This is a boost from FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

About FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 978.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $219,000.

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

