Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $137.50

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 137.50 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 135.50 ($1.71), with a volume of 193633 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.71).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.77) target price on shares of Griffin Mining in a research note on Thursday.

Get Griffin Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GFM

Griffin Mining Trading Up 0.4 %

Griffin Mining Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 106.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 95.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of £250.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,422.00 and a beta of 0.89.

(Get Free Report)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.