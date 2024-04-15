Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Sets New 12-Month High at $331.00

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 331 ($4.19) and last traded at GBX 328 ($4.15), with a volume of 21731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 331 ($4.19).

Strategic Equity Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 318.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 313.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £159.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1,350.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brigid Sutcliffe purchased 5,948 shares of Strategic Equity Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 319 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £18,974.12 ($24,014.83). 7.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Strategic Equity Capital

Strategic Equity Capital plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by GVO Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than GBP 150 million.

