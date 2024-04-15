London Security (LON:LSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,300.00

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,300 ($41.77) and last traded at GBX 2,850 ($36.07), with a volume of 255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,835 ($35.88).
London Security Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,050.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,041.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £373.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,592.70 and a beta of 0.22.
About London Security
London Security plc, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, sale, and rental of fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, Luxembourg, and rest of Europe. It also provides fire protection equipment maintenance services.
