Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.80

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.01 ($0.05), with a volume of 3350596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.15 ($0.05).

Surface Transforms Trading Down 3.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.11 million, a PE ratio of -133.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08.

Surface Transforms Company Profile

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

