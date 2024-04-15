Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Optex Systems Price Performance

Shares of Optex Systems stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 59,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,907. Optex Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Optex Systems alerts:

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.21%.

Institutional Trading of Optex Systems

About Optex Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Optex Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Optex Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Optex Systems during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Optex Systems in the first quarter worth $1,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

Featured Articles

