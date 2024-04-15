PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Short Interest Up 32.9% in March

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the March 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 827,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in PTC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.73.

PTC stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.85. 985,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PTC has a 1-year low of $120.62 and a 1-year high of $194.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.76. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.59 million. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc. operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

