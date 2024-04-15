PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP) Short Interest Update

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in PowerUp Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PowerUp Acquisition by 247.8% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PowerUp Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerUp Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in PowerUp Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 19.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerUp Acquisition Price Performance

PowerUp Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 47,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,679. PowerUp Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98.

PowerUp Acquisition Company Profile

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

