Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $115.20

Shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 115.20 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 117.40 ($1.49), with a volume of 1479069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.48).

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.85. The company has a market cap of £359.69 million, a PE ratio of -1,063.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Activity

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

In other Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon news, insider Kevin Troup bought 10,000 shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £12,300 ($15,567.65). In related news, insider Kevin Troup acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £12,300 ($15,567.65). Also, insider Jamie Skinner bought 32,500 shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £38,350 ($48,538.16). 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

