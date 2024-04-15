Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $115.20

Shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 115.20 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 117.40 ($1.49), with a volume of 1479069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.48).
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.85. The company has a market cap of £359.69 million, a PE ratio of -1,063.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93.
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.
Insider Activity
About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
