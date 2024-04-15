Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $115.20

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2024

Shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGSGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 115.20 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 117.40 ($1.49), with a volume of 1479069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.48).

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.85. The company has a market cap of £359.69 million, a PE ratio of -1,063.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Activity

In other Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon news, insider Kevin Troup bought 10,000 shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £12,300 ($15,567.65). In related news, insider Kevin Troup acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £12,300 ($15,567.65). Also, insider Jamie Skinner bought 32,500 shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £38,350 ($48,538.16). 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

(Get Free Report)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.