PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PetVivo Stock Up 1.7 %

PETV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,215. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. PetVivo has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. PetVivo had a negative return on equity of 1,319.59% and a negative net margin of 1,016.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETV. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PetVivo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PetVivo in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PetVivo by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. 24.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses.

