8,050 Shares in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Purchased by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.99. 9,681,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,464,675. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.