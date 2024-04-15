Canton Hathaway LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV)

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. Canton Hathaway LLC owned 0.13% of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of DRV stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.84. 361,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,905. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.37.

About Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (DRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged inverse exposure to an index that captures large cap equities of the US real estate segment. DRV was launched on Jul 16, 2009 and is managed by Direxion.

