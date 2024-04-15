Canton Hathaway LLC Makes New $149,000 Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $96.62. The company had a trading volume of 540,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,593. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $114.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 111.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

