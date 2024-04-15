Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.8% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 44,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ACN traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $314.63. 1,800,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,002. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.68 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.00. The company has a market cap of $211.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

