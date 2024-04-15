Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $386.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $360.00 to $386.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s current price.

SYK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.22.

Get Stryker alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Trading Down 1.0 %

SYK stock traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $338.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,701. Stryker has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The stock has a market cap of $128.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Security National Bank boosted its position in Stryker by 2.2% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 25,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth $271,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 17.7% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.