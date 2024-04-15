Insider Buying: Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Senior Officer Buys 148,600 Shares of Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 148,600 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,077,089.92.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

Shares of D.UN traded down C$2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$18.07. 74,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,878. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$294.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$14.50 and a 12 month high of C$30.42.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cormark increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.00.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

(Get Free Report)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.