Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,320,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 10,530,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance
Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.49. 1,549,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367,580. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $58.09 and a twelve month high of $80.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.
