Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Energi has a total market cap of $11.01 million and $25,853.97 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00055958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00019594 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012840 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,636,389 coins and its circulating supply is 75,635,658 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

