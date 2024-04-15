CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 0.5%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $307.36 and last traded at $307.62. 550,220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,662,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $309.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 854.52, a PEG ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,667 shares of company stock worth $77,205,950. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $683,336,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,806 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,418,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.