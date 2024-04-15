4,798 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Acquired by CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000. Waste Management comprises 1.8% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,254,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. TNF LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.85.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.35. The stock had a trading volume of 774,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,017. The firm has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.54. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $214.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

