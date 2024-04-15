Keel Point LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,672,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,671,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,783,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,779. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $31.15.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

