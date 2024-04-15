Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.33. 12,454,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,374,779. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.38. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

