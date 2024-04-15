367 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 367 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in Adobe by 17,006.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,102,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $875,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,025 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $470.69. 1,833,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,605,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.89 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $541.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

