Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 91 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after buying an additional 3,453,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,680,162,000 after acquiring an additional 685,454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tesla by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after buying an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,266,572,000 after buying an additional 269,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. China Renaissance began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 5.0 %

TSLA stock traded down $8.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.52. The company had a trading volume of 75,497,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,900,156. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.83 and a 200 day moving average of $214.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $517.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.