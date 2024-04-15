iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Keel Point LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 4.0% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $33,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,923,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,672,000 after purchasing an additional 49,597 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,427,000 after purchasing an additional 301,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $3.63 on Monday, hitting $277.17. The stock had a trading volume of 473,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,064. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $221.31 and a 52-week high of $288.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.98.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

