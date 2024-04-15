Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 3,197 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,518 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 55.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Popular by 68.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 51.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 65.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,208.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.63.

Shares of BPOP stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.17. 347,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,931. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.82. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.32 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.75.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $702.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. Popular had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

