Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 89bio were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in 89bio by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in 89bio by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in 89bio by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in 89bio by 349.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in 89bio by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period.

Shares of ETNB stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 333,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 20.04. 89bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,925.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,925.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,350,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $20,722,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

