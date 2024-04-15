iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,569 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 24,076 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 693.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 41,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 36,269 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,424,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,668. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

