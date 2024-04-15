Oak Family Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 4.0% during the third quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 119,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,574,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after acquiring an additional 91,379 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 1.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,828,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,626,000 after acquiring an additional 53,195 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the third quarter worth about $4,457,000. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

New Mountain Finance Trading Down 0.6 %

NMFC traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.36. The company had a trading volume of 163,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,768. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.13. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

New Mountain Finance Increases Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 102.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Profile

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.