Oak Family Advisors LLC Acquires 1,275 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

MGY traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.15. 1,293,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,167. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $27.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $322.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.95 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.65%. Research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

