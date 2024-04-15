2,966 Shares in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Purchased by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 655.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OIH traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $328.89. The stock had a trading volume of 505,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,377. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $315.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $246.04 and a one year high of $364.08.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

