Syntax Research Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Syntax Research Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,091 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.8% of Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $439.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,397,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,824,547. The company’s 50-day moving average is $438.24 and its 200-day moving average is $406.24. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.