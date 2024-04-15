Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.73. The stock had a trading volume of 28,979,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,254,613. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.