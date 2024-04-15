CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Makes New Investment in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPK. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 122,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,227,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.94. The stock had a trading volume of 39,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $83.79 and a 1 year high of $132.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.70.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $185.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.89%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.