CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Takes $150,000 Position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HQL. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 76,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 4.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HQL traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.98. 154,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,496. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%. This is an increase from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

