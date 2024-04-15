Legacy CG LLC Acquires New Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 158,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,000. Keurig Dr Pepper makes up approximately 2.0% of Legacy CG LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $678,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,074,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,452,000 after purchasing an additional 264,273 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,731,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KDP stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.46. 5,315,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,606,367. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.02. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 85,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,981.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,360,270.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,057.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 85,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,981.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 218,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,360,270.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

