Legacy CG LLC Has $21.10 Million Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Legacy CG LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June accounts for approximately 8.0% of Legacy CG LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $21,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GJUN. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 123.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,822. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average is $31.60.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

