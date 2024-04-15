Legacy CG LLC Takes Position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 329,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,406,000. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Legacy CG LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Legacy CG LLC owned 0.75% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 2,902.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 43,036 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,648 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 310,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 34,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $312,000.

NASDAQ:USMC traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.42. 31,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,303. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

