Legacy CG LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIV. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,659,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,315,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,858,000 after buying an additional 1,607,785 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 25,735.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,375,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,885,000 after buying an additional 1,370,666 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,034,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6,036.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,949 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.87. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $37.42.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

